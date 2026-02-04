Chinese PLA aerobatic team performs at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 10th Singapore Airshow opened on Tuesday at the Changi Exhibition Center, with the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force delivering a flight display featuring six J-10 fighter jets.

The performance marked the first public appearance in Singapore by the team after it transitioned to the J-10C aircraft.

The display opened with the six aircraft flying in a tightly packed formation, releasing trails of red, yellow and blue smoke in a low-altitude flypast to greet international guests.

It then continued with a series of maneuvers, including a five-aircraft break, as the jets peeled away evenly from a single point to form a flower-like pattern in the sky.

"The China performance was really breathtaking, which showcases the capabilities of what the aircraft could do," Ralph Phua, a student at Singapore Management University, told Xinhua.

Li Bin, leader of the Bayi Aerobatic Team, said the performance at the Singapore Airshow represented both a reunion in the skies and a journey of friendship.

Taking this airshow as an opportunity, the team will continue to convey the Chinese Air Force's aspiration to safeguard peace and enhance mutual trust, Li said.

The team is scheduled to conduct two additional flight performances during the six-day airshow.

