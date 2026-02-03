Trending in China | Jinling folding fan: elegance in hand
(People's Daily App) 16:02, February 03, 2026
The Jinling folding fan—a traditional craft from Nanjing, Jiangsu Province—features a bamboo-ribbed frame spanned with paper or silk damask. Crafting one demands dozens of meticulous steps, from selecting premium bamboo to intricate carving and painting. Today, it embodies the refined lifestyle and artistic spirit of Jiangnan, a fertile coastal hub south of the Yangtze, renowned for trade and arts.
