Traditional charm in Changshu's winter gardens
(People's Daily App) 16:53, January 30, 2026
Wintersweet flowers bloom in Changshu's classical gardens, Jiangsu Province, East China, set against vibrant red walls symbolizing good fortune and topped with elaborate roof tiles. A cat wanders carefree among the blossoms, content in its role within this scene of traditional Chinese charm.
(Edited by Guan Haoyu and intern Li Linmo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
