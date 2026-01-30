Traditional charm in Changshu's winter gardens

(People's Daily App) 16:53, January 30, 2026

Wintersweet flowers bloom in Changshu's classical gardens, Jiangsu Province, East China, set against vibrant red walls symbolizing good fortune and topped with elaborate roof tiles. A cat wanders carefree among the blossoms, content in its role within this scene of traditional Chinese charm.

(Edited by Guan Haoyu and intern Li Linmo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)