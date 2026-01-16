We Are China

Winter activities in full swing across China

Xinhua) 08:37, January 16, 2026

Children play on a frozen lake at a scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Mi Lin/Xinhua)

People take part in an ice-sliding game at an elementary school in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows people having fun on a frozen lake at Baohu Lake national wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

A student competes in an elementary school skiing event in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

A student practices speed skating in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A man snowboards at Yulongwan ski resort in Yutian County, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province on Jan. 14, 2026. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people having fun on a frozen lake at Jiuru mountain scenic spot in Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Hao Xincheng/Xinhua)

