Winter activities in full swing across China
Children play on a frozen lake at a scenic area in Aba County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Mi Lin/Xinhua)
People take part in an ice-sliding game at an elementary school in Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows people having fun on a frozen lake at Baohu Lake national wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)
A student competes in an elementary school skiing event in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
A student competes in an elementary school skiing event in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
A student practices speed skating in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
A man snowboards at Yulongwan ski resort in Yutian County, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province on Jan. 14, 2026. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows people having fun on a frozen lake at Jiuru mountain scenic spot in Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Hao Xincheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.