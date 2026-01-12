Let's explore the beauty of China: Winter wonders

(People's Daily App) 13:29, January 12, 2026

This January, immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of China's winter landscapes. Wander through the historic streets of Fenghuang ancient town and experience the serene elegance of West Lake, where snowflakes gently blanket the scenery. From the glittering ice sculptures of Harbin to the crystalline rime ice of Jilin, each destination offers its own unique charm.

