In pics: winter scenery in China

Xinhua) 09:05, January 12, 2026

Whooper swans rest at a park in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

People enjoy snow slide at a scenic area in Qianxi County of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Wild yaks are seen in Haltent in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

Whooper swans rest in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo take on Jan. 9, 2026 shows Tibetan wild donkeys in Haltent in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

