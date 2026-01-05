Languages

Nature's fridge

January 05, 2026

In Northeast China, locals have skillfully turned harsh winters into a form of sustainable art: they create large ice containers that preserve food entirely without energy use. To add beauty, fresh flowers and plants are frozen into the surface of the ice.

