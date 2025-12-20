Children at kindergarten in N China learn to make dumplings ahead of Winter Solstice

Xinhua) 10:02, December 20, 2025

Children present the dumplings they made at a kindergarten in Jiyuan City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 19, 2025. Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year, denotes the beginning of deep winter and a break from farming in traditional agricultural society in Chinese culture.

Northern China has maintained the tradition of eating dumplings on this day, while people in southern China eat tangyuan (glutinous rice balls). (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

Children present the dumplings they made at a kindergarten in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

Northern China has maintained the tradition of eating dumplings on this day, while people in southern China eat tangyuan (glutinous rice balls). (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to make dumplings at a kindergarten in Xinhua District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Northern China has maintained the tradition of eating dumplings on this day, while people in southern China eat tangyuan (glutinous rice balls). (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to make dumplings at a kindergarten in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Northern China has maintained the tradition of eating dumplings on this day, while people in southern China eat tangyuan (glutinous rice balls). (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Children learn to make dumplings under the instruction of a teacher at a kindergarten in Neiqiu County of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)

Northern China has maintained the tradition of eating dumplings on this day, while people in southern China eat tangyuan (glutinous rice balls). (Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches children to make dumplings at a kindergarten in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

Northern China has maintained the tradition of eating dumplings on this day, while people in southern China eat tangyuan (glutinous rice balls). (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

