Picturesque view after snowfall across China

Xinhua) 09:11, December 15, 2025

People visit a scenic spot after snow in Zouping, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

Monkeys are pictured at the Huaguo Mountain scenic area after snow in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the snow scenery of the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the snow scenery of a section of the ancient Great Wall in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the snow scenery of the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

A person walks at a park after snow in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 13, 2025. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows a view of the snow-covered terraces in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Li Xianjun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the snow scenery of the Zhangye National Wetland Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

