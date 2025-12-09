We Are China

Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:49, December 09, 2025

A drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows a winter view in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2025 shows whooper swans in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2025 shows the winter scenery of a wetland park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows a flock of birds at a wetland park in east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Wang Zhonghu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows vehicles running on a county road in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Nanhu Lake scenic area in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 8, 2025. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

Citizens enjoy themselves at a park in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 7, 2025. (Photo by Gong Xianming/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 8, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jiankang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 6, 2025 shows the winter scenery of a community in southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2025 shows tourists visiting a reservoir in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 6, 2025 shows a flock of birds at a wetland park in east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

