Winter scenery across China in eleventh lunar month

Xinhua) 08:38, January 15, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows people taking photos of wintersweet in Wofo Temple at the China National Botanical Garden in Beijing, capital of China.

China enters its coldest season in the eleventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

Urbanization and modern agriculture have weakened the impact of solar terms on daily life, but cultural and dietary habits have been passed down from generation to generation. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows community volunteers and elders making dumplings at an elder apartment on Winter Solstice in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows a tradtional winter worship ceremy held on Winter Solstice in Yangjia Village, Taizhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows rime scenery in Huajialing Town, Dingxi City of northwest China's Gansu Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows villagers beating drums to celebrate the Winter Solstice in Dawan Village, Tongren City of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2025 shows children learning to make dumplings in the guidance of a teacher at a kindergarten in Neiqiu County, Xingtai City of north China's Hebei Province.

A drone photo taken on Jan. 7, 2026 shows a worker covering greenhouses with films to keep them warm at a vegetable planting base in Lidian Town, Nanyang City of central China's Henan Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows medical staff making ointment for Winter Solstice during a fair in Chongqing, southwest China.

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2026 shows tourists enjoying tea time at an outdoor tea house in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2026 shows plum flowers after a snowfall at a plum garden in Huashi Village, Jiyuan City of central China's Henan Province.

China enters its coldest season in the eleventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar. Urbanization and modern agriculture have weakened the impact of solar terms on daily life, but cultural and dietary habits have been passed down from generation to generation. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2026 shows a visitor taking photos of plum flowers after snowfall at Gulongzhong scenic spot in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows children playing shuttlecock during a competition on an ancient street on Winter Solstice in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows chefs cooking special food on Winter Solstice in Qidian Village, Zhangye City of northwest China's Gansu Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows a visitor taking photos of wintersweet at an ancient courtyard in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a doctor giving moxibustion treatment for a patient at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 6, 2026 shows plum flowers seen in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows winter swimming enthusiasts swimming in a river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

China enters its coldest season in the eleventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar. Urbanization and modern agriculture have weakened the impact of solar terms on daily life, but cultural and dietary habits have been passed down from generation to generation. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows children of Miao ethnic group playing Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, during a Lusheng festival on Winter Solstice in Dadong Village, Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2026 shows plum flowers at a park in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows a Tibetan fox walking on a snow-covered grassland in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, Jiuquan City of northwest China's Gansu Province.

A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows visitors watching whooper swans in snowfall in Yandunjiao Village, Rongcheng City of east China's Shandong Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2026 shows a visitor taking photos of wintersweet at a garden in Yanling County, Xuchang City of central China's Henan Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows folk artists performing Yingge Dance during a cultural parade in Xiepu Town, Ningbo City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows people taking photos of plum flowers in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, Tongren City of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

People pose for photos with ice cascade in the backdrop at Guan'egou scenic spot in Dangchang County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 9, 2026.

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows sanitation workers eating rice dumplings during a welfare event on Winter Solstice in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2026 shows plum flowers seen on a bank of Taiping creek in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows plum flowers in snowfall at a park in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province.

This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2026 shows students exercising for short track speed skating in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

