Chinese court announces 1st-instance verdict for fraud gang in northern Myanmar

Xinhua) 15:36, January 30, 2026

CHONGQING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court on Friday announced the first-instance verdict in the case of the Xu Faqi criminal group, sentencing Xu (also known as Xu Laofa) to death with a two-year reprieve, for perpetrating crimes in northern Myanmar that target Chinese citizens.

Investigations revealed that since 2019, the syndicate led by Xu had leveraged its influence in Kokang, northern Myanmar, to collaborate with telecom fraud groups. The group built multiple compounds and recruited large numbers of personnel to perpetrate telecom and online fraud targeting Chinese citizens, raking in illicit funds exceeding 1.1 billion yuan (about 158 million U.S. dollars).

They also colluded with telecom fraud groups to intentionally harm recalcitrant primary-level members of the syndicate, resulting in one death and one minor injury. Additionally, Xu also engaged in other group crimes, including smuggling and drug trafficking.

The Fifth Intermediate People's Court of Chongqing Municipality determined that the defendants' actions constituted six crimes, including fraud, intentional injury, smuggling and drug trafficking.

Defendants Zhang Longlong, Luo Yujun, Xi Kangqiang, and Liu Shibing were sentenced to terms ranging from life imprisonment to up to 25 years, along with additional penalties, including property confiscation and fines.

China on Thursday executed 11 members of gangs operating in northern Myanmar, including key figures in telecom fraud rings.

The 11 were first sentenced to death in September 2025, for crimes including intentional homicide, intentional injury, illegal detention, fraud, and operating gambling establishments.

