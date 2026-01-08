China solves 258,000 telecom, online fraud cases in 2025

Xinhua) 14:50, January 08, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police cracked 258,000 telecom and online fraud cases nationwide in 2025, while imposing emergency freezes on over 21.7 million yuan (3.1 million U.S. dollars) worth of fraud-linked funds, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Zhang Ming, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, added that the police arrested 542 sponsors, heads and key members tied to fraud syndicates last year.

Zhang further noted that Chinese police had stepped up international law enforcement cooperation with Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia to combat such crimes, with more than 7,600 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud repatriated from Myanmar's Myawaddy.

