Languages

Archive

Home>>

China prosecutes two criminal gangs from northern Myanmar

(Xinhua) 14:43, October 15, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China recently prosecuted two criminal gangs based in northern Myanmar over telecom fraud and other crimes targeting civilians in China, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories