China prosecutes two criminal gangs from northern Myanmar
(Xinhua) 14:43, October 15, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China recently prosecuted two criminal gangs based in northern Myanmar over telecom fraud and other crimes targeting civilians in China, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.
