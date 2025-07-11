China prosecutes 21 key members of telecom fraud crime group in northern Myanmar

Xinhua) 13:02, July 11, 2025

GUANGZHOU, July 11 (Xinhua) -- In accordance with Chinese laws, China has indicted 21 key members of a telecom fraud crime group operating in northern Myanmar on various charges including fraud, operating casinos, intentional homicide, drug manufacturing, and other offenses mainly targeting civilians in China.

According to China's public security authorities, the criminal group is suspected of involvement in activities that led to the deaths of six Chinese citizens. It is found to be linked to over 31,000 telecom fraud cases, with illicit funds exceeding 10.6 billion yuan (around 1.48 billion U.S. dollars).

The group is also found to have been involved in the production and trafficking of approximately 11 tonnes of drugs.

