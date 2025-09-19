Chinese police proposes international alliance to counter telecom, cyber fraud

Xinhua) 08:45, September 19, 2025

NANJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday proposed the establishment of an international alliance to combat telecom and cyber fraud.

The initiative was put forward at a sub-forum of the 2025 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, held in the city of Lianyungang in east China's Jiangsu Province from Tuesday to Thursday.

A senior official from the ministry said at the sub-forum that telecom and cyber fraud have evolved into a global challenge -- requiring strengthened international law enforcement cooperation, improved collaborative mechanisms, and a robust global governance system.

This proposal underscores China's commitment to founding a new international approach for addressing telecom and cyber fraud crimes, characterized by coordination and broad participation, the official said.

China has already achieved significant results through cross-border law enforcement cooperation with countries including Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia. These efforts led to the capture of 68,000 fraud suspects overseas -- who were then repatriated to China.

The sub-forum attracted about 100 policemen, officials and experts from 30 countries and regions as well as international organizations. They jointly issued a proposal for combined combat endeavors against telecom and cyber fraud.

