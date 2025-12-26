952 Chinese telecom fraud suspects repatriated from Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:15, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 952 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom fraud were repatriated following a recent joint operation by Chinese, Myanmar and Thai law enforcement agencies in Myawaddy, Myanmar, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced on Thursday.

Criminal gangs in Myawaddy have long engaged in telecom and online fraud targeting Chinese citizens, causing serious harm. A trilateral anti-fraud coordination mechanism was established by the three countries earlier this year, followed by a series of crackdown operations.

The MPS added that more than 7,600 Chinese nationals suspected of online gambling and telecom fraud in Myawaddy have been repatriated since the beginning of this year.

The ministry pledged to strengthen cross-border law enforcement cooperation to combat telecom and online fraud, thereby safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

