China targets 100 fugitives tied to cross-border fraud rings

Xinhua) 13:08, December 09, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security issued a wanted notice for 100 fugitives accused of bankrolling or directing telecom and online fraud operations, a list that includes prominent suspects tied to notorious crime syndicates in northern Myanmar.

The suspects, operating under the protection of foreign forces, recruited personnel and ran long-running telecom and online fraud schemes that targeted Chinese citizens, causing vast financial losses and inflicting extremely grave harm, the ministry said Tuesday.

According to the reward notice, local public security organs will offer a reward of 200,000 yuan (about 28,259 U.S. dollars) to anyone who provides valid information on a wanted suspect and assists the authorities in making an arrest.

