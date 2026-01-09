Ringleader of cross-border gambling, fraud syndicate extradited from Cambodia to China

Xinhua) 09:18, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chen Zhi, the ringleader of a major cross-border gambling and fraud criminal syndicate, has been extradited from Cambodia to China, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Thursday.

Chen, a Chinese national, was successfully extradited on Wednesday with the support and cooperation of Cambodian authorities, marking yet another significant milestone in law enforcement collaboration between the two countries, according to the MPS.

It said that Chen's criminal group is suspected of engaging in a variety of crimes, including the operation of gambling dens, fraud, illegal business operations, and the concealment and disguise of the proceeds of these crimes.

Chen has been placed under compulsory measures in accordance with the law, and the relevant cases are under further investigation.

An MPS official said that the ministry will issue a wanted notice for an initial number of key members of Chen's criminal group in the near future, voicing determination to hunt down and apprehend all fugitives involved.

The MPS also issued a stern warning to the criminals, urging them to halt their criminal activities before it's too late, and to surrender immediately and seek lenient treatment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)