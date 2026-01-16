China urges suspects of cross-border gambling, fraud syndicate to surrender

Xinhua) 13:36, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Thursday issued a notice urging fugitives suspected of involvement in a major cross-border gambling and fraud crime syndicate to turn themselves in to the police.

From the date of notice issuance until Feb. 15, those who voluntarily turn themselves in and confess truthfully to their crimes may, in accordance with the law, receive lighter or mitigated punishment, per the notice.

The syndicate was led by Chen Zhi, who was previously extradited from Cambodia to China through law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

The group is suspected of multiple crimes, including fraud, casino operations, illegal business operations, and the concealment or disguise of criminal proceeds, according to the notice.

The ministry said it has issued the notice to balance leniency and severity, punish crimes related to gambling or fraud in accordance with the law, and allow fugitives to mend their ways and seek lenient treatment.

Those who criminally threaten, retaliate against or obstruct fugitives who intend to surrender will be investigated for criminal responsibility in accordance with the law, the ministry also warned.

For those who refuse to surrender, public security authorities will issue public wanted notices and make every effort to apprehend them, the notice said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)