Winter canvas gallops into Year of the Horse
(People's Daily App) 16:44, January 27, 2026
In Muling, Heilongjiang Province, three teachers transformed a vast snowy field into a 5,000-square-meter painting of a galloping horse. Using mineral water bottles filled with eco-friendly pigments, they brought the powerful image to life across the winter landscape. As the camera pulls back, the horse's regal form and energy come into full view, symbolizing strength and good fortune for the Year of the Horse.
(Produced by interns Li Linmo and Tang Kexin)
Photos
