Shaping inclusive urban life across China

Xinhua) 10:19, July 25, 2025

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- From enjoying lunch at the community canteen to adding a touch of glamour with afternoon nail art classes, Zhang Xiaohong, a resident of Shangyu District in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, is a familiar face at the local community service center.

She was also one of the key minds behind the center's renovation. In 2023, aiming to better serve local residents, the Party organization of Xiaoyue Community in Shangyu decided to upgrade the neighborhood office into a full-fledged residents' service center.

The renovation plan fully reflected the voices of the residents. From calls for "a dance room with a big mirror" to "a library for the kids" and "public services on the ground floor for easy access," Zhang and her neighbors were actively involved in the project.

Today, most community services in Xiaoyue are within a 15-minute walk from residents' homes. Across Shangyu, around 400 such "15-minute community service circles" have been established.

Over the years, China has undergone the fastest and largest-scale urbanization in the world, with its urbanization rate rising from 53.1 percent in 2012 to 67 percent in 2024, and its urban population increasing from 720 million to 940 million.

As cities enter a new stage of development, people's needs are becoming increasingly diverse, and certain gaps and shortcomings still need to be addressed.

Last week, the Central Urban Work Conference convened with a strong emphasis on the principle of "developing cities of the people, for the people, and by the people." The meeting called for building modern cities that are innovative, livable, beautiful, resilient, culturally vibrant and smart.

The meeting also stressed the need to expand consumer services, improve public services and firmly safeguard basic living standards.

Hu Zijian, director of the urban development department at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said that meeting people's aspirations for a better life remains the unwavering goal of China's urban development. He pledged greater efforts to ensure safe housing and daily necessities, convenient transportation, and improved living environments for the public.

"We are implementing a people-centered new urbanization strategy," said Bao Jiawei, a researcher with the China Center for Urban Development. "The focus is on meeting people's needs in their work and lives, driving better urban development, and making life in cities more convenient, comfortable and safe, thus enhancing the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security."

Not only long-term residents like Zhang, but also young entrepreneurs and innovators have found their place in Shangyu.

For instance, "Banshan 1994," a café housed in the community service center, has become a vibrant hangout spot.

With its trendy design and decor, the café quickly became a social hub for young entrepreneurs in the area. This, in turn, drew more youth-oriented businesses to the center, sparking a wave of commercial projects, from pottery making and photography to parent-child activities, popular among young consumers.

Responding to residents' real needs, Shangyu has developed a wide range of service facilities across its 20 townships and communities, including childcare and home-based elderly care, e-commerce logistics to support business growth, and cultural and recreational services.

"Cities in the new era should be inclusive and welcoming to all groups and communities, including children, the elderly, newcomers and vulnerable populations," said Wang Kai, chief of the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design.

Even when it comes to plants and animals, China is continuously working to enhance biodiversity in urban areas with the goal of making cities more beautiful.

Beijing, as a megacity, has pioneered the creation of natural corridors to provide habitats for wildlife by developing 558 zones, including micro-wetlands, artificial bird nests and insect "hotels," while constructing a vibrant biodiversity network. Rivers, wetlands and the Olympic Forest Park in the city have become urban sanctuaries for species such as herons and wild rabbits.

Wan Jun, deputy director of the Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said that rich biodiversity and stable ecosystems offer urban residents diverse, high-quality green spaces, ensuring ecological protection and improving urban living environments.

Moreover, the development of the green economy and ecological industries promotes the value of ecological products and enhances the city's attractiveness and competitiveness, Wan added.

