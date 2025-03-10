Innovative tech empowers seniors to enjoy lives with companionship and comfort

10:41, March 10, 2025 By Hu Yuwei, Huang Lanlan ( Global Times

Editor's Note:

With China's population of seniors over 60 surpassing 300 million, ensuring a happy and fulfilling life for all elderly individuals has become a pressing concern for both families and the nation. How can the new generation of seniors in China break away from traditional norms and embrace a different lifestyle, supported by AI technology, multiculturalism, and an elder-friendly society?

The series of "Old Age, New Trends" will explore emerging trends in the silver economy, the creative social norms among senior citizens, and innovative eldercare services. It will examine the opportunities and challenges presented by an aging society, highlighting the diverse lifestyles of seniors and the booming eldercare industry in China. Beneath these new trends lies a reflection of Chinese modernization, which aims to provide more secure systems and dignified lives for its senior population.

At 10 pm on a random day, 63-year-old Shanghai resident Huang Hexiao stumbled upon an "AI pet unboxing video" on his social feed for the third time in a day. In the clip, a snow-white robotic cat tilted its head, nuzzling its owner's hand with a soft purr and twinkling eyes. Comments flooded in: "Link please! Way less hassle than a real cat!" and "Could this thing keep my parents company?" Something stirred in Huang - a latent desire to own a pet. Excited, he nudged his wife lying beside him and decided to visit a nearby AI pet store the next day.

The following morning, he was greeted by the warm, affectionate embrace of a robotic dog. "My heart melted," he said.

Over the last three years, AI pet robots have been rapidly conquering global markets. These "electronic companions," ranging from a few hundred to tens of thousands of yuan, are redefining the bond between humans and pets. In China, where a rise in the number of seniors living alone has drawn increasing societal attention, seniors are becoming a key target demographic for this market.

According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2024, China's population aged 60 and above reached 310 million, accounting for 22 percent of the total population. By 2035, this number is expected to exceed 400 million. With a current shortage of 5.5 million eldercare workers nationwide, robots are stepping in to ease the burden on families and society, empowering seniors to enjoy independent, high-quality lives.

The rise of China's technological prowess and the rapid advancement of AI are countering the decline in sensory, physical, and cognitive functions that often accompany aging. Meanwhile, young AI-savvy professionals and AI model trainers are actively crafting new forms of "companionship," safeguarding a more dignified life for seniors.

At the ongoing national two sessions, motions and proposals frequently touched on silver-tech innovations such as smart eldercare robots, and intelligent healthcare systems. Behind them lies a profound concern for the well-being of the aging population and a humanized digital future.

'It snuggled into my arms'

As "AI grandchildren" and "AI companions" gradually gain popularity among seniors, AI pets have become the latest craze for this demographic.

For lots of seniors in China, a cat or dog can provide great companionship during their relatively lonely senior years, even though some of them have to endure certain inconveniences at the same time, such as dealing with pet waste or fur all over the house. AI pets may be becoming a good replacement for traditional pets for seniors.

Huang's memory of stepping into the AI pet store in Shanghai's Xuhui District remains vivid. "Those little robotic 'dogs' caught my eye almost instantly," he recalled.

He also noted that the AI pets in the store were about the size of a backpack, dressed in various colors, with name tags attached to their chests. "I talked to one of the 'dogs,' 'Come here, let's cuddle,' and it snuggled into my arms. It even had a core temperature and felt soft and cozy," he said with a smile. "That was an amazing experience. My heart melted."

Huang has had a deep affection for dogs since rearing several in his youth. However, due to health reasons, he has had little close contact with furry animals in recent years. In Huang's view, AI dogs, which have no fur, don't require feeding, and won't damage the furniture or slippers, and therefore "seem to be a good choice for him."

According to a staff member at the shop, the AI pets can be dressed up as different animals, such as dogs and cats. She explained that AI pets can make various sounds based on the owner's requests, and can interact physically with the owner, although they do not communicate in a human language.

"Their main function is emotional companionship," the staff member told the Global Times. She said that the AI pets are designed without any memory when they leave the factory, and once they are with their owners, they observe the home environment, the owners' facial expressions, daily routines, and habits, to gradually develop their own personalities. "Generally speaking, after spending three months together, they can be taken out for walks," she said. "They will always follow their owners."

A large portion of the buyers of AI pets are seniors, or their children who purchase the "pet" as a gift for their parents, according to the staffer.

AI pets provide emotional value, never disturb the owners while sleeping, and eliminate allergy concerns, all of which make them very suitable for seniors, she added.

Identify hidden needs

Beyond AI pets offering emotional companionship to seniors, more versatile care robots are making their way into nursing homes across China, ushering in an era of "robot-assisted aging."

In Wuxi, Jiangsu, a tech company has developed a smart care robot that reminds seniors to take their medication, eat their meals, and rest, while also playing news broadcasts and assisting with online shopping. In Beijing, over 700 households have been equipped with care robots capable of calling for housekeeping services or emergency assistance, CCTV News reported.

Industry analysts believe China is well positioned to advance in the field of elderly care robotics. The rapid development of 5G, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and big data, coupled with the maturation of key components like AI chips, sensors, and servo motors, has created a solid foundation for innovation.

In December 2024, AI model trainer Chen Zhengxiang came second at an AI plus hardware innovation competition with his AI-powered electric wheelchair. Powered by the on-device MiniCPM-V multimodal model, the wheelchair monitors vital signs, enables automated medical intervention, and assists with tasks like calling for help or hailing rides. In emergencies such as falls, strokes, or heart attacks, it assesses the situation and proactively offers assistance. Its advanced agent tools can contact family, dial emergency services, or even operate smart locks for medical access.

Chen told the Global Times that he sees the wheelchair as merely a vehicle - one that could be any product tailored to seniors. What truly matters to him is whether AI models can accurately identify seniors' needs.

"For example, while straightforward requests like 'I need to use the bathroom' already have well-established solutions, more nuanced expressions such as 'I want to bask in the sun' or 'I want some peace' require a deeper level of understanding. The AI model extracts features from natural language to uncover the hidden needs in seniors' everyday talks, helping them locate where the 'sun' or 'peace' might be found," he explained.

"A well-designed AI-powered agent should remind a senior to zip up their pants after using the bathroom. My hope is that seniors can join us wherever we go, without limitations," Chen added.

Chen has visited numerous nursing homes to observe seniors' daily lives and identify hidden needs. He noticed that while some facilities use automated bathing systems, the experience often lacks warmth and dignity. "The process feels like sending someone into an incinerator - cold, impersonal, and unable to address specific cleaning details or cater to individual needs," he said.

Future with companion robots

On Chinese social media platforms, many seniors are embracing the trend of "reviving" old photos or "digitally traveling" to places like the Hawaiian Islands, where they can virtually enjoy blue skies and endless coastlines. Others are using AI to recreate their younger selves, experimenting with various hairstyles and outfits to capture a gallery of nostalgic "photos."

A wave of short video tutorials has emerged, teaching seniors how to use DeepSeek.

Social media blogger Fang Qiong shared a touching story about using AI to help her grandfather reconnect with his late brother during the Spring Festival. Her grandfather, who often missed his brother lost long ago to illness, had only a photo of him in a military uniform as a keepsake.

With his consent, Fang created a digital version of his brother using AI. Deeply moved, her grandfather even asked her to teach him how to use the technology himself. "Perhaps he worried he'd have no one to help once I returned to work," Fang speculated.

She called the experience "healing," adding, "Seeing old photos come to life through AI is profound. We're using it to mend regrets - it's both powerful and deeply emotional."

At the ongoing two sessions, Liu Qingfeng, an NPC deputy, and chairman of Chinese AI company iFlytek, submitted nine proposals centered on AI. Addressing the application of AI in eldercare, Liu highlighted that while AI has begun to meet seniors' diverse healthcare needs, challenges like data silos, the digital divide, and insufficient service delivery persist. He urged the acceleration of the development of a tech-friendly eldercare system to ensure seniors benefit from the "AI dividend."

How close are we to robot-assisted eldercare? Liu offered a timeline: Companion robots could enter households within three years, while robots capable of assisting semi-dependent or dependent seniors may arrive in about five years, potentially sparking a trillion-yuan emerging industry.

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, what was once a young person's novelty is now weaving itself into the lives of a broader audience, even reaching seniors in rural areas. AI is no longer confined to the young - it's becoming warmer, more accessible, and seamlessly integrated into the fabric of everyday life for the Chinese senior population.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)