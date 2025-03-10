"AI Plus" discussions add futuristic vibes to political gatherings

Xinhua) 08:36, March 10, 2025

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The "AI Plus" initiative has come under the spotlight at this year's annual sessions of China's national legislature and the top political advisory body, with many lawmakers and political advisors sharing their insights and proposals.

The government work report, submitted Wednesday at the session of China's top legislature, pledged to further promote the initiative in 2025, recognizing AI as essential for fostering new quality productive forces.

It also outlined a blueprint to nurture and expand emerging industries and industries of the future, and called on innovative enterprises to pioneer breakthroughs for China's economic growth.

Engaging in heated discussions, national lawmakers and political advisors are eyeing a future of "AI plus everything," where AI seamlessly integrates into every facet of industrial development and people's lives -- from AI-powered writing, automated weeding and AI-driven robots to surgery-assisting robots in medical procedures.

Qi Xiangdong, a national political advisor and chairman of cybersecurity company Qi-Anxin, said that the government's policy support and substantial resource investment in AI will empower Chinese companies to lead the new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation.

"More companies will integrate AI into their strategies to gain a competitive advantage," Qi said.

National lawmaker Zhou Yunjie, also chairman of home appliance giant Haier, shared his insight for traditional manufacturers in their transition toward smart manufacturing: embrace AI to thrive or risk becoming obsolete.

The country's thriving automotive industry is actively embracing AI. According to He Xiaopeng, a national lawmaker and chairman of XPeng, AI advancements will expedite the development of autonomous and driverless vehicles.

Data showed that by 2024, nearly 200 generative AI large models had completed registration and been launched online in China, serving over 600 million registered users.

Beyond industrial applications, participants also emphasized spreading AI's benefits.

Shi Yigong, a national political advisor and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said AI skills should become essential competencies for citizens.

"AI should be regarded as a fundamental course, enabling ordinary people to harness its potential to change the world and embrace the future," Shi said.

During a group discussion among political advisors from the medical community on Friday, epidemiologist Zhang Wenhong suggested that Chinese hospitals increase their investment in AI.

Noting that AI's strength lies not only in assisting doctors with rapid diagnosis but also in its potential for large-scale replication, Zhang urged its adoption in grassroots clinics as AI can expand healthcare access and help bridge the expertise gap, particularly in regions with a shortage of professionals.

Lei Jun, a national lawmaker and chairman of tech giant Xiaomi, said there will be continued investment by his company in AI.

"Our goal is to apply the latest AI technologies to various terminals, enabling consumers to enjoy the benefits of technological advancements," Lei said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)