Wang Jian: AI empowering individuals to harness humanity's collective knowledge for unprecedented innovation
(People's Daily App) 16:36, March 07, 2025
Wang Jian, Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee member and member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that AI systems are unlocking humanity's collective knowledge base, enabling individuals to create at an unprecedented scale and pace.
