China calls for upholding UN Charter, int'l rule of law

Xinhua) 15:37, January 27, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called on UN member states to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and maintain the authority of the international rule of law.

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told an open debate of the Security Council that the international system, with the United Nations at its core and international law as its foundation, is being undermined by unilateralism, power politics and bullying.

"More than ever, we need to strengthen unity and cooperation, revitalize international rule of law, and strive to realize the vision of peace, security, prosperity and progress," said Fu.

All states should treat each other as equals, respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, commit themselves to the peaceful settlement of disputes, oppose the use or threat of force in international relations, and abide by the golden rule of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, he said.

"We never believe that any country has the right to act as international police, nor do we accept that any country can style itself as an international judge," said Fu. "The world cannot revert to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak."

Major powers should play a leading role in this regard. They must refrain from double standards or selective application, nor should they impose their own will on others, he added.

Fu noted that multipolarity and the democratization of international relations are irreversible trends, calling for genuine multilateralism and greater representation and voice for developing countries in global governance.

The more complex the international situation is, the more important it is to uphold the authority and standing of the United Nations. The role of the United Nations must be strengthened rather than weakened, Fu said.

States should not cherry-pick their commitments to the United Nations, nor should they bypass the world body and create alternative mechanisms. The Security Council bears the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. As such, its status and role are irreplaceable, he added.

Fu said China firmly upholds the international rule of law and will continue to work with other countries to promote world peace and development.

