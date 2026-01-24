UN chief calls for multilateral cooperation to speed up development

Xinhua) 14:33, January 24, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for multilateral cooperation to speed up development.

He made the appeal at a special event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), one of the six principal organs of the United Nations.

Eighty years ago today, the ECOSOC met for the first time. Along the way, the council has stayed true to its founding principles: fostering inclusive dialogue, forging commitments, promoting coordinated action, and mobilizing financing, said Guterres.

Despite signs of real progress, he added, the world is in a precarious state. Conflicts rage, as military spending goes through the roof. Inequalities grow, while development funding is in free fall. Temperatures climb, but we're slow to scale up solutions. Technology barrels ahead, threatening to leave humanity behind. Rights are violated, yet impunity reigns, he said.

"These intertwined crises cannot be solved with unilateral approaches or raw power. They demand urgent, collective responses. And ECOSOC can help lead the way," he said.

"Its mandate focuses on root causes. Its approach is grounded in global solidarity, shared responsibility and multilateral cooperation. Its reach encompasses functional and regional commissions, expert bodies and UN entities across the world. Its policy guidance addresses critical issues -- from the sources of inequalities to the responsible governance of artificial intelligence. And its resolutions have real impact at country level," Guterres said.

But he cautioned that the council's continued success requires something more, especially in an era when multilateralism is under strain and trust is in short supply.

He asked to give developing countries more meaningful participation in global financial institutions, triple the lending capacity of multilateral development banks, lift crushing debt burdens, and help developing countries move up global supply chains.

"ECOSOC has a vital role to play in our divided and unequal world -- and we must waste no time to strengthen it," said Guterres. "So let us renew our commitment to safeguarding rights and speeding up development through multilateral cooperation."

