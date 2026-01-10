UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

Xinhua) 14:57, January 10, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss Ukraine, according to a published UN Security Council schedule.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) on Monday, according to the schedule.

