UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine
(Xinhua) 14:57, January 10, 2026
UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss Ukraine, according to a published UN Security Council schedule.
The meeting will start at 3 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) on Monday, according to the schedule.
