5 countries assume responsibilities as UN Security Council non-permanent members

Xinhua) 11:02, January 03, 2026

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2026 shows a flag installation ceremony to mark the start of the responsibilities of the five countries as non-permanent members of the Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York. Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia on Friday began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. (Mark Garten/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia on Friday began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Their two-year term officially started on Jan. 1, but Friday is the first working day of the council for 2026 after the Christmas and New Year break.

A flag installation ceremony was held to mark the start of their responsibilities.

Kazakh UN ambassador Kairat Umarov, who co-hosted the ceremony, congratulated the five new council members and wished them "perseverance, unity of purpose, and success" in their term.

"We hope that you will make meaningful contributions over the next two years to address critical global challenges and reinforce the council's mandate to promote peace and security," he said.

The installation of flags serves as a visible reminder that service on the Security Council is both a privilege and a responsibility. It marks the beginning of the demanding mandate carried out on behalf of the entire UN membership, said Umarov.

Somali UN ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, as president of the Security Council for the month of January and co-host of the ceremony, welcomed the five new members and wished them a successful and impactful term.

"Over the coming two years, your voices and your efforts will be essential in guiding our collective pursuit of peace and security," he said.

The Security Council has a unique mandate to respond to threats to peace and to foster cooperation, and to support the most vulnerable by working together, upholding the principles of multilateralism, and demonstrating respect for the UN Charter, said Osman.

The five countries replaced Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Five non-permanent members are replaced every year.

