AUSSOM lauds UN Security Council's renewal of mandate amid fight against terrorism

Xinhua) 09:30, December 25, 2025

MOGADISHU, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) on Wednesday welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to renew its mandate for another year.

El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, special representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia and head of AUSSOM, said the decision reaffirms the international community's commitment to peace, stability and security in Somalia.

"AUSSOM is fully committed to working with the Somali government, Somali security forces, the United Nations, and international and regional partners as we aim to consolidate the gains achieved so far and realize lasting peace and stability in Somalia," Diene said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The UN Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution renewing AUSSOM's mandate until Dec. 31, 2026. Resolution 2809, adopted unanimously by the 15-member council, also reaffirms AUSSOM's tasks as outlined in Resolution 2767 of December 2024, which authorized the mission for an initial period of 12 months.

The resolution authorizes AU member states to continue deploying up to 11,826 uniformed personnel, including 680 police officers, to AUSSOM during the authorized period.

Diene said the decision reflects the UN Security Council's continued confidence in and support for the AU's efforts to promote peace, security and stability in Somalia.

He added that the pan-African body's mission remains committed to fully implementing the renewed mandate for the benefit of Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

The AU envoy said that the resolution also underscores the international community's recognition of the critical role AUSSOM plays in supporting Somali-led security priorities during this crucial phase of the security transition.

"As we move forward under the renewed mandate, AUSSOM will continue to support the Somali-led process and adapt its assistance in line with evolving realities on the ground, while advocating for predictable and sustainable resources to enable the mission to effectively fulfill its responsibilities," Diene said.

The Security Council resolution stresses that additional support for AUSSOM and Somali security forces is necessary to strengthen Somalia's fight against al-Shabab and enhance peace and security in the country and the wider region.

It also urges both traditional and new donors to provide the necessary funding to ensure the full implementation of the mission's mandate.

