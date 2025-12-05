UN supports South, Southeast Asian nations responding to flooding, landslides: spokesperson
Flood-affected people are transported to safe areas in Gampaha District, Sri Lanka, Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)
Parts of South and Southeast Asia have witnessed the most devastating flooding in years as a result of relentless downpours compounded by a tropical cyclone, with Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia among the hardest hit, facing record-breaking rainfall, storm surges and widespread inundation.
UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations continues to support the governments of some South and Southeast Asian nations in responding to the catastrophic flooding and landslides that have reportedly killed over 1,500 people and impacted nearly 11 million people, a UN spokesperson said Thursday.
In Sri Lanka, the United Nations and its partners continue to support the government-led response and assessments, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, told a daily briefing.
He said that in close coordination with the authorities, the United Nations and its humanitarian partners have delivered emergency aid, including food, hygiene supplies, kitchen sets and water tanks, and early recovery efforts are underway, including deeper damage assessments.
For Vietnam, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher allocated 2.6 million U.S. dollars from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund on Wednesday to bolster assistance in the most affected provinces, to support shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as food security interventions to complement the government-led efforts, said the spokesperson.
Dujarric noted that in Indonesia, the government-led response to the devastating floods in Aceh continues despite major logistical and access challenges, and the United Nations is working closely with the government there on logistics, health, water and sanitation, and is facilitating coordination with local partners.
The United Nations will continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and remain in close contact with national authorities, he said.
Parts of South and Southeast Asia have witnessed the most devastating flooding in years as a result of relentless downpours compounded by a tropical cyclone, with Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia among the hardest hit, facing record-breaking rainfall, storm surges and widespread inundation.
Photos
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
- Artists of China National Opera House perform in dance drama "Qiuci" in Beijing
- Pomegranates fuel art and economic growth in Zaozhuang, E China's Shandong
Related Stories
- Japan not qualified to be permanent member of UN Security Council: FM spokesperson
- Chinese judge elected to UN Appeals Tribunal
- UN urges U.S. to re-engage in human rights review process after no-show
- China reaffirms full support for UN's core role in int'l affairs: vice premier
- China has always been prudent and responsible in its export of military products, says Chinese envoy
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.