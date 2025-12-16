China reiterates commitment to global anti-corruption cooperation at UN conference

Xinhua) 14:54, December 16, 2025

DOHA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international anti-corruption efforts during the opening of the 11th session of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) Conference in Doha on Monday.

Leading China's delegation, Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying underscored the importance of global cooperation in tackling corruption.

In her address, Hua highlighted China's success in its anti-corruption drive and the significant role of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Eight-Point Regulation in promoting self-discipline and enforcing strict governance. The regulation, which has been in place for over a decade, is seen as a key component of China's anti-corruption strategy.

China will host the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where anti-corruption discussions will be a key focus, Hua said, emphasizing the need for countries to collaborate, share best practices, and intensify efforts to recover stolen assets and apprehend fugitives.

Citing challenges to global anti-corruption efforts, she reaffirmed the principles of China-proposed Global Governance Initiative, which advocates for multilateralism, rule of law, and a people-centered approach. She called on all nations to honor their UNCAC commitments and work together to combat corruption on the global stage.

China stands ready to work with all countries to strengthen political consensus, reinforce the legal foundation, intensify joint action, and advance a more just and equitable global governance system against corruption, Hua said.

The five-day UNCAC conference, attended by 192 member states, will address key issues including corruption prevention, asset recovery, and strengthening international cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)