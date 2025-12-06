UN officials praise Chinese initiative for addressing global insecurity

December 06, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- UN officials on Thursday commended the significant role of the China-initiated Global Security Initiative (GSI) in addressing instability and development challenges across the world.

A high-level seminar was held Thursday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to discuss the GSI and its impact on the world under the theme "Working Together to Build a Common Security: China and Africa in Action."

Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, special representative of the UN secretary-general to the AU and head of the UN Office to the AU, said the GSI calls for a new, balanced, effective and sustainable global security architecture, which would help anchor collective security.

"The GSI calls for nations to address contemporary threats to peace and security in a spirit of solidarity by advancing mediation and inclusive dialogue with a win-win mindset," said Anyanga, highlighting the correlation between international peace and security and sustainable development, as advocated by the GSI.

He said the UN welcomes the focus of the GSI on the political settlement of disputes through dialogue and negotiations, as well as its commitment to supporting the efforts of African countries for peace and security.

Lisa Fergusson-Nicol, senior liaison advisor of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representation to the AU, noted that the GSI offers a comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security framework to build a safe community and address forced displacement.

"We look to the Global Security Initiative and our partnership with China to support peace building, and address instability globally," said Nicol, underscoring China's growing engagement in infrastructure development, mediation and conflict resolution in different parts of the world.

The seminar, attended by about 120 officials and scholars from China, the AU, and the UN, focused on implementing the GSI in Africa as part of efforts to build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

