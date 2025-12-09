Chinese envoy calls for efforts toward common security

Xinhua) 15:59, December 09, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called for efforts to practice multilateralism and seek common security.

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, made the appeal at a Security Council briefing by the chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

At present, the global security landscape continues to deteriorate, marked by worsening geopolitical conflicts, frequent flare-ups of hotspot issues, a significant rise in unilateralism and protectionism, and interlocking, compounding security threats, both traditional and non-traditional, said Fu.

In this context, it is crucial for the United Nations and regional organizations, including the OSCE, to further strengthen cooperation and make due contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security, he said.

"Under the current circumstances, it is important for the international community to champion a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security," Fu said. He called for the international community "to advance global security governance, and strive to achieve universal and common security."

The international community should practice true multilateralism, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and stand resolutely behind the international system with the United Nations at its core, Fu said.

Fu also called for the international community to support dialogue and consultations, jointly reject the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, facilitate peace talks and engage in mediation based on the needs and will of the countries concerned, and encourage parties to conflict to build trust, address disputes, and promote security through dialogue.

Many Security Council members touched upon Ukraine. China's position on this issue has been consistent and crystal-clear, he said. "Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable pathway to resolve the Ukraine crisis." Fu said China encourages the involved parties to play their parts in developing a balanced, effective, and lasting European security framework.

