Home>>
Major countries should take lead in respecting int'l law, fulfilling obligations: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:32, January 15, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Major countries should take the lead in respecting the authority of international law and fulfilling their obligations under international law, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing that the international law based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the cornerstone of the existing international order, and an important basis for settling international disputes.
Upholding international law is key to defending international fairness and justice and preventing a return to the law of the jungle, she said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine
- 5 countries assume responsibilities as UN Security Council non-permanent members
- UN humanitarian agencies urge Israel to revoke ban on aid groups
- AUSSOM lauds UN Security Council's renewal of mandate amid fight against terrorism
- Chinese envoy calls for resumption of talks on Iran nuclear issue
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.