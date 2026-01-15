Major countries should take lead in respecting int'l law, fulfilling obligations: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:32, January 15, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Major countries should take the lead in respecting the authority of international law and fulfilling their obligations under international law, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing that the international law based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the cornerstone of the existing international order, and an important basis for settling international disputes.

Upholding international law is key to defending international fairness and justice and preventing a return to the law of the jungle, she said.

