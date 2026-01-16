UN chief stresses adherence to UN charter, peace, unity for 2026

Xinhua) 09:19, January 16, 2026

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the UN General Assembly on priorities for 2026 at the UN headquarters in New York, Jan. 15, 2026. Guterres emphasized three principles that guide the world body's work in 2026: adherence to the UN Charter, peace with justice -- peace between nations and peace with nature, and unity in an age of division. (Manuel Elas/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized three principles that guide the world body's work in 2026: adherence to the UN Charter, peace with justice -- peace between nations and peace with nature, and unity in an age of division.

In remarks to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on priorities for 2026, Guterres said the world today is brimming with conflict, impunity, inequality and unpredictability, marked by self-defeating geopolitical divides, brazen violations of international law, and wholesale cuts in development and humanitarian aid.

"These forces and more are shaking the foundations of global cooperation and testing the resilience of multilateralism itself," he said.

Noting that "some seek to put international cooperation on deathwatch," the UN chief stated, "I can assure you: we will not give up."

Guterres noted that even in this turbulence, the United Nations has succeeded in claiming space for the organization where it was not a given, in areas such as artificial intelligence, financing for development and climate action.

The secretary-general highlighted three principles "that must be at the foundation of all our actions -- not just for this year, but for our times": adhering to the UN Charter fully and faithfully, working relentlessly for peace with justice -- peace between nations and peace with nature, and building unity in an age of division.

"The Charter is a compact which binds us all," said Guterres, adding that "it is not an a la carte menu, it is prix fixe."

Underlining that the UN Charter is the foundation of international relations -- the bedrock of peace, sustainable development, and human rights, he proclaimed, "I am honored to serve as custodian of the Charter."

He said peace is "at the heart of all we do," pointing to the snares of conflict that have trapped millions of members of the human family in miserable, prolonged cycles of violence, hunger and displacement.

On unity, Guterres said around the world, societies risk breaking down under the weight of racism, nationalist xenophobia, and religious bigotry. "These poisons are corroding the fabric of communities, fuelling division and distrust."

"The dangers are not abstract; they are visible in the daily lives of millions, supercharged by rhetoric and disinformation that seeks to exclude rather than embrace," he said, adding that "our challenge -- and our priority -- must be to build welcoming societies, not walled-off citadels."

