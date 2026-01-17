Dialogue, diplomacy essential for durable peace: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Durable peace is not forged through power projection or unilateral pressure, but through dialogue and diplomacy, said Sun Lei, charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Friday.

Addressing the High-Level Discussion on the UN Charter at 80: Reimagining Conflict Prevention and Resolution, Sun said that the world is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation, with the international security landscape becoming increasingly complex and growing violations of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

"In this context, I believe that today's meeting offers a pivotal platform for us to revisit our shared aspirations at the founding of the United Nations, and to forge ahead together in the common interest of international peace and security," he said.

Stressing the importance of upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Sun said the Charter establishes the basic norms governing international relations and provides the foundation for international peace and stability.

"One thing must be made clear: The challenges we face today do not arise because the Charter is outdated, but because its principles have not been fully honored," he said, noting that those principles, such as sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful settlement of disputes, remain essential for today's world. "They constitute the cornerstone of the international order and must be applied consistently, not selectively."

He underscored that it is imperative to remain firmly committed to dialogue and consultation. "Countries should respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, take seriously each other's legitimate security concerns, and strengthen mutual strategic trust," he said, calling the international community to invest more in mediation, good offices and preventative diplomacy, and create a conducive environment for dialogue and cooperation.

In his remarks, Sun also urged for efforts to further enable the United Nations to fulfill its responsibilities, stressing that the UN Security Council must act with unity and objectivity, and ensure the effective implementation of its resolutions, while member states should support the UN secretary-general in exercising an enhanced role in conflict resolution.

In addition, Sun highlighted the constructive role of the Global South and called for support for mechanisms such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as closer cooperation with regional organizations including the African Union, ASEAN and the League of Arab States.

"China will continue to work with the international community to uphold the UN Charter, support the peaceful settlement of disputes, and make greater contributions to international peace and development," he said.

