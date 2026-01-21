China expresses support for UN after Trump says Board of Peace "might" replace it

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has always been committed to true multilateralism, and will firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks at a news briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the UN should continue because of its potential, but the Board of Peace he proposed "might" replace the organization.

No matter how the international situation evolves, China will firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Guo said.

