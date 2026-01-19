Japan's planned national security revisions reflect accelerating push toward remilitarization

People's Daily Online) 15:06, January 19, 2026

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently announced plans to revise Japan's three national security documents, aiming to complete them within the year.

According to Japanese media reports, key points in the planned revisions include increasing defense spending, altering the country's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, lifting restrictions on arms exports, and aggressively developing offensive military capabilities.

This signals Japan's dangerous shift toward remilitarization. Earlier, Takaichi made controversial remarks on Taiwan in the Diet, Japan's parliament, exposing persistent militarist undercurrents in the country's political sphere.

Over the last century, Japanese militarists have kept launching aggression and expansion, committed untold crimes, and scourged humanity. Despite this, Japan has continuously sought to downplay and cover up its historical aggression, even attempting to present itself as a victim of war.

Historical facts must not be falsified. The international community must remain vigilant against any efforts to deny Japan's history of aggression or revive militarism. It must resolutely oppose Japan's dangerous trajectory to defend the postwar international order.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)