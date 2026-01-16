Home>>
China says cooperation between countries should not harm interests of third party
(Xinhua) 16:29, January 16, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China always believes that cooperation between countries should not target any third party or harm the interests of any third party, neither should such cooperation undermine regional peace and stability, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Friday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a defense pact reportedly signed between Japan and the Philippines aimed at enhancing mutual assistance in military logistics.
