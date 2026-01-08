Japan's ever-expanding nuclear ambitions serious threat to world peace, stability: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:04, January 08, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The ever-expanding nuclear ambitions of Japan's right-wing forces are a dangerous signal of the resurgence of Japanese militarism that poses a serious threat to world peace and stability, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when speaking about a research report titled "Nuclear Ambitions of Japan's Right-Wing Forces: A Serious Threat to World Peace," which was released on Thursday morning.

She urged Japan to face up to the call of the international community for justice, immediately clarify its position on the issue of nuclear weapons, abide by its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the three non-nuclear principles.

