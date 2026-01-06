Japan's intended revision of security documents warrants high vigilance: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:31, January 06, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Japan's intention of revising its three national security documents reflects its dangerous moves to speed up remilitarization, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, urging high vigilance from the international community.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to recent remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that relevant discussions will be advanced toward the goal of revising the three national security documents within the year.

