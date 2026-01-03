Japan confirms 1st bird flu outbreak in 2026

Xinhua) 12:18, January 03, 2026

TOKYO, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Japan's agriculture ministry said on Friday that it has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm in Miyazaki Prefecture in southern Japan, marking the country's first case in 2026 and the 13th outbreak this season.

The affected farm is located in the city of Nobeoka, Miyazaki, which raises about 6,000 egg-laying chickens, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Authorities of the Miyazaki Prefecture started to cull all chickens at the farm. Additionally, farms within a 3-kilometer radius are banned from moving chickens and eggs, while others located within a radius of 3 to 10 kilometers cannot transport poultry products outside the area.

Japan's avian influenza season typically runs from autumn until the following spring. The previous 12 outbreaks this season have already led to the culling of nearly 3.9 million chickens.

