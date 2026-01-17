China warns of "catastrophic disasters" from unchecked Japanese militarist ambitions
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson said on Friday that unchecked Japanese militarist ambitions would pose a grave threat to other Asian nations and ultimately bring "catastrophic disasters" upon the Japanese people.
Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on some Japanese political figures' criticism of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
A growing number of people with insights in Japan have realized the serious danger and damage caused by the Japanese government's erroneous actions, Zhang said.
In recent years, Japan's increasingly arrogant right-wing conservative forces have been pushing for greater military buildup and remilitarization, leading the nation down a perilous path, he added.
China stands ready to work with all peace-loving countries to resolutely contain any dangerous attempts to revive militarism, jointly uphold the outcomes of the victory in World War II, and safeguard peace and stability in the region and beyond, Zhang said.
