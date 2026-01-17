China says cooperation between countries should not harm interests of third party

January 17, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China always believes that cooperation between countries should not target any third party or harm the interests of any third party, neither should such cooperation undermine regional peace and stability, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a defense pact reportedly signed between Japan and the Philippines aimed at enhancing mutual assistance in military logistics.

Guo noted that during World War II, Japanese militarists invaded the Philippines, oppressed the Philippine people with force and coercion, and ruthlessly killed Chinese diplomatic and consular officials.

"That part of history must be remembered, those atrocities must be accounted for, and justice must be delivered for such crimes," Guo added.

Guo said despite criticism from Southeast Asian countries and the international community over latest military and security developments in Japan, the Japanese side has shown no inclination to mend its conduct, and instead made up various pretexts to expand military buildup and export deadly weapons, further revealing Japanese right-wing forces' motive to remilitarize Japan and go back to the path of military expansion.

"All peace-loving countries and people must firmly reject a revival of militarism and remilitarization in Japan and keep the region peaceful and stable," he added.

