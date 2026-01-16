Macao's foreign exchange reserves rise 2 pct in December 2025

Xinhua) 14:05, January 16, 2026

MACAO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Monetary Authority of Macao reported Thursday that the preliminary estimate of the special administrative region's foreign exchange reserves as of the end of December 2025 increased by 2 percent from the revised value for the previous month.

The preliminary value was 245.6 billion patacas (around 30.64 billion U.S. dollars) for end-December 2025, the authority said, adding that Macao's foreign exchange reserves at end-December 2025 represented 11 times the currency in circulation, or 91.8 percent of the Macao pataca M2, as of end-November 2025.

The authority also noted that the trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca dropped 0.81 points month-on-month and 5.47 points year-on-year to 101.1 in December 2025, implying that the exchange rate of the Macao pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao's major trading partners.

