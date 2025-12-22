Macao SAR holds flag-raising, reception to mark 26th anniversary of return to motherland

December 22, 2025

Musicians perform at a concert celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception on Saturday to celebrate the 26th anniversary of its return to the motherland.

Speaking at the reception at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Sam Hou Fai vowed to further align Macao with national development strategies, formulate and implement better policies for the Third Five-Year Plan for Social and Economic Development of the Macao SAR, embark on a new journey of building a great country and advance national rejuvenation, and strive for greater achievements for Macao.

Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai speaks at a reception celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Ho Hau Wah, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR Zheng Xincong, former chief executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng, and Commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR Liu Xianfa, together with approximately 1,000 guests, attended the reception.

Sam noted that the fundamental objective of development is to ensure the people's well-being and prosperity. In the coming year, the SAR will protect its residents' employment opportunities and rights, improve social security and welfare services, and refine housing policies and distribution of medical resources, to satisfy people's desire for stability and contentment, the chief executive underlined.

He called for concerted efforts to build a Macao with more efficient governance, sounder democracy and rule of law, a more dynamic economy, more prominence for the charm of its culture, greater refinement in social governance, and better public welfare services.

A flag-raising ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland is held at the Golden Lotus Square in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Earlier in the morning, around 550 guests attended the flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)