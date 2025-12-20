Concert celebrating 26th anniv. of Macao's return to motherland held in Macao
Musicians perform at a concert celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 19, 2025. Titled "Morning Star Lilies Forever", the concert was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Musicians perform at a concert celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 19, 2025. Titled "Morning Star Lilies Forever", the concert was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2025 shows a concert celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China. Titled "Morning Star Lilies Forever", the concert was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A conductor directs the performance at a concert celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 19, 2025. Titled "Morning Star Lilies Forever", the concert was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Musicians perform at a concert celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 19, 2025. Titled "Morning Star Lilies Forever", the concert was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
