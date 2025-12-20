Concert celebrating 26th anniv. of Macao's return to motherland held in Macao

Xinhua) 09:15, December 20, 2025

Musicians perform at a concert celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland in Macao, south China, Dec. 19, 2025. Titled "Morning Star Lilies Forever", the concert was held here on Friday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

