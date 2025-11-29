Macao SAR gov't donates 3.85 mln USD for fire rescue, reconstruction in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:24, November 29, 2025

MACAO, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government has donated 30 million Hong Kong dollars (3.85 million U.S. dollars) through the Macao Foundation to the Hong Kong SAR to support rescue efforts and reconstruction following the severe fire, according to the government information bureau on Friday.

A No. 5 alarm fire broke out at a residential complex in Tai Po on Wednesday afternoon.

Macao Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai conveyed the Macao SAR government's deep condolences to the victims and heartfelt sympathies to the injured, their families, and the affected residents. He also called on all sectors of Macao society to take action and provide assistance to Hong Kong through various means.

After the incident, the Macao Red Cross activated its emergency response mechanism and, on Thursday, donated 500,000 Hong Kong dollars (64,232 U.S. dollars) to the Hong Kong Red Cross. The organization said it will continue to monitor developments and offer additional assistance as needed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)