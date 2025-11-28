Firefighting, rescue operations in Hong Kong residential area fire completed at 10:18 a.m.: fire department

Xinhua) 16:39, November 28, 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Firefighting, rescue and search operations were completed at 10:18 a.m. on Friday, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government told a press conference on Friday.

As of now, the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po has claimed 128 lives, and it cannot be ruled out that more bodies may be found when the police enter the scene for investigation later, Chris Tang Ping-keung, secretary for security of the HKSAR government, told a press conference.

Meanwhile, approximately 200 people remain unaccounted for, Tang said.

A total of 391 fire engine sorties, 185 ambulance sorties and 2,311 fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched. Twelve firefighters were injured, and Ho Wai-ho, from Sha Tin Fire Station, made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, said Andy Yeung Yan-kin, director of Fire Services of the HKSAR government.

